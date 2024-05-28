U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadets celebrate after receiving their diploma during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2024. Nine-hundred-seventy-four cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force photo/YOUR NAME HERE)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 18:48
|Photo ID:
|8440931
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-XS730-1073
|Resolution:
|4360x2902
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2024 [Image 227 of 227], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
