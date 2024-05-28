Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2024 [Image 227 of 227]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadets celebrate after receiving their diploma during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2024. Nine-hundred-seventy-four cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force photo/YOUR NAME HERE)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 18:48
    Photo ID: 8440931
    VIRIN: 240530-F-XS730-1073
    Resolution: 4360x2902
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2024 [Image 227 of 227], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation 2024

