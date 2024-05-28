U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadets celebrate after receiving their diploma during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2024. Nine-hundred-seventy-four cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force photo/YOUR NAME HERE)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US