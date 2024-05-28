Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Kristopher Kostenko with the 81st Contracting Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Kostenko is currently filling an E-5 position as the Acquisition Flight NCO in charge, leading 18 members and powering 79 critical services worth $155 million. He is the lead Contract Administrator for the $301,000 dorm furnishings requirement, acquiring furnishing for 112 medical students and 200 permanent party dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

