Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Kristopher Kostenko with the 81st Contracting Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Kostenko is currently filling an E-5 position as the Acquisition Flight NCO in charge, leading 18 members and powering 79 critical services worth $155 million. He is the lead Contract Administrator for the $301,000 dorm furnishings requirement, acquiring furnishing for 112 medical students and 200 permanent party dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8440496
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-TI822-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
