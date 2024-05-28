Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Kristopher Kostenko with the 81st Contracting Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Kostenko is currently filling an E-5 position as the Acquisition Flight NCO in charge, leading 18 members and powering 79 critical services worth $155 million. He is the lead Contract Administrator for the $301,000 dorm furnishings requirement, acquiring furnishing for 112 medical students and 200 permanent party dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

