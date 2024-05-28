Competitors ruck march down Iowa Avenue May 30 toward Training Areas 5 and 8 as part of the U.S. Army CBRN School’s Best CBRN Warrior competition

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Photo ID: 8440492 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 30 teams vie for Best CBRN Warrior title, by Melissa Buckley