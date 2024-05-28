Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 teams vie for Best CBRN Warrior title

    30 teams vie for Best CBRN Warrior title

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Competitors ruck march down Iowa Avenue May 30 toward Training Areas 5 and 8 as part of the U.S. Army CBRN School’s Best CBRN Warrior competition

    TAGS

    2024 Best CBRN Warrior

