Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), left, embarked on an extensive tour across key U.S. military installations in Europe, visiting Mildenhall, Ramstein, Stuttgart, and Bavaria as part of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits, April 22-25, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8440434 VIRIN: 240422-D-ST827-1001 Resolution: 496x596 Size: 71.8 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.