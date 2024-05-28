Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success

Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), left, embarked on an extensive tour across key U.S. military installations in Europe, visiting Mildenhall, Ramstein, Stuttgart, and Bavaria as part of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits, April 22-25, 2024.
Hiring Our Heroes Career Summits Support Post-Military Success
