Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success [Image 1 of 2]

    Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD, Military-Civilian Transition Office

    Dr. Yashika Neaves, Chief of Strategic Plans and Initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), left, embarked on an extensive tour across key U.S. military installations in Europe, visiting Mildenhall, Ramstein, Stuttgart, and Bavaria as part of Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits, April 22-25, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8440434
    VIRIN: 240422-D-ST827-1001
    Resolution: 496x596
    Size: 71.8 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Career Summits Support Post-Military Success
    Hiring Our Heroes Career Summits Support Post-Military Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hiring Our Heroes Career Summits Support Post-Military Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transition OCONUS Career Hiring our Heroes HoH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT