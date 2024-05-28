U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, leads a discussion in the Compass Cafe at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. Unterseher visited Seymour Johnson AFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day to day operations and meet Airman on base.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.