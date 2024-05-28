Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3]

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, leads a discussion in the Compass Cafe at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. Unterseher visited Seymour Johnson AFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day to day operations and meet Airman on base.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force

