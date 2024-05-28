Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 1 of 3]

    15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, Master Sgt. Mark Benavides, Airman Leadership School commandant, right, and Tech Sgt. Devin Pope, ALS instructor supervisor, left, discusses the successful impact ALS has on Airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. Unterseher toured Seymour Johnson AFB to gain an in-depth understanding of the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, witness their routine activities and interact with committed Airmen on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force

