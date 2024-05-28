U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, Master Sgt. Mark Benavides, Airman Leadership School commandant, right, and Tech Sgt. Devin Pope, ALS instructor supervisor, left, discusses the successful impact ALS has on Airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2024. Unterseher toured Seymour Johnson AFB to gain an in-depth understanding of the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, witness their routine activities and interact with committed Airmen on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:37 Photo ID: 8440343 VIRIN: 240521-F-QO031-1042 Resolution: 6542x4907 Size: 19.17 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Air Force leadership visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 3], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.