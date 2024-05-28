U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ruben Guevara, 4th Mission Support Group security forces instructor evaluator, lifts an ammo can during the Police Week fitness challenge at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. Police Week is an opportunity for members of Team Seymour to honor our law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:25 Photo ID: 8440295 VIRIN: 240516-F-QO031-1052 Resolution: 6354x4766 Size: 10.49 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB cerebrates Police Week with a fitness challenge [Image 4 of 4], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.