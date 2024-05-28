Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB cerebrates Police Week with a fitness challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    SJAFB cerebrates Police Week with a fitness challenge

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Runyan, 4th Mission Support Group security forces desk sergeant, left, Staff Sgt. Ruben Guevara, 4th MSG security forces instructor evaluator, right, performs push ups during a Police Week fitness challenge at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. Police Week is an opportunity for members of Team Seymour to honor our law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:25
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
    This work, SJAFB cerebrates Police Week with a fitness challenge [Image 4 of 4], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

