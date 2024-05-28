SJAFB cerebrates Police Week with a fitness challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Runyan, 4th Mission Support Group security forces desk sergeant, performs a low crawl during a Police Week fitness challenge at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 16, 2024. Participants tackled challenges including low crawl, buddy carry, push ups and ammo canlift to honor law enforcement during the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

