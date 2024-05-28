Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception [Image 10 of 13]

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, left, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) leads a tour of the bridge of Somerset to key leaders of the Malaysian armed forces after the Tiger Strike 2024 opening ceremony in Kuantan Port, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8439354
    VIRIN: 240529-M-HP224-1350
    Location: KUANTAN, MY
    Hometown: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
    15th MEU
    PHIBRON 5
    USS Somerset
    Tiger Strike
    Royal Malay Regiment
    10th BDE (Para)

