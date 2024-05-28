Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, left, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) leads a tour of Somerset to key leaders of the Malaysian armed forces after the Tiger Strike 2024 opening ceremony in Kuantan Port, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

