Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception [Image 8 of 13]

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. and Malaysian service members pose for a photo after the Tiger Strike 2024 opening ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan Port, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8439352
    VIRIN: 240529-M-HP224-1214
    Resolution: 8020x4511
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: KUANTAN, MY
    Hometown: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception
    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    PHIBRON 5
    USS Somerset
    Tiger Strike
    Royal Malay Regiment
    10th BDE (Para)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT