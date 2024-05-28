Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

U.S. and Malaysian leaders listen as U.S. Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, gives opening remarks during the Tiger Strike 2024 opening ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan Port, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

