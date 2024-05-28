Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception [Image 1 of 13]

    Tiger Strike 24: Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Malaysian soldiers assigned to the Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), stand in formation during the Tiger Strike 2024 opening ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan Port, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    PHIBRON 5
    USS Somerset
    Tiger Strike
    Royal Malay Regiment
    10th BDE (Para)

