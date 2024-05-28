Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 32 of 35]

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    People and proesses are photographed in the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., March 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8439323
    VIRIN: 240326-A-AR102-3388
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 35 of 35], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Production process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Nosing Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant sign
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMC
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT