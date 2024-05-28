Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources fishery biologist, and Jason Murray, Fort Drum Natural Resources specialist, find the right place on Indian Lake for an artificial fish habitat May 29. Natural Resources Branch members placed 10 fish habitats while also reinstalling the main boat launch at Indian Lake and adding four additional fishing docks along a new trail near the shoreline. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats

