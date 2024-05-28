Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats

Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources fishery biologist, and Jason Murray, Fort Drum Natural Resources specialist, find the right place on Indian Lake for an artificial fish habitat May 29. Natural Resources Branch members placed 10 fish habitats while also reinstalling the main boat launch at Indian Lake and adding four additional fishing docks along a new trail near the shoreline. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

