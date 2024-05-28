Members of the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch reinstall the Indian Lake main boat launch May 29, as well as four other fishing docks along a new trail along the coastline for anglers this season. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:14 Photo ID: 8439077 VIRIN: 240529-A-XX986-1002 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 3.2 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.