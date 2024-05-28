Jake Ball, Fort Drum Natural Resources fishery biologist, drags a collection of old trees across Indian Lake while looking for a good location to place the artificial fish habitat May 29. Natural Resources Branch members placed 10 fish structures while also reinstalling the main boat launch at Indian Lake and adding four additional fishing docks along a new trail near the shoreline. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Photo ID: 8439076 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US This work, Fort Drum Natural Resources improving Indian Lake ecosystem with artificial fish habitats [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser