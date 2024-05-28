An event participant wipes a tear at the Sunset Hill Cemetery Memorial Day service in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Several participants wore historical uniforms and used weapons from different eras to pay tribute to the heroes who gave their lives in service throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8439036 VIRIN: 240527-F-JS667-1314 Resolution: 3191x2279 Size: 3.29 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.