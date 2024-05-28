Event participants perform the 21-gun salute at the Sunset Hill Cemetery Memorial Day service in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a chance to pause, reflect, and honor the women and men who gave it all while defending our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8439035 VIRIN: 240527-F-JS667-1282 Resolution: 3950x2631 Size: 5.24 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.