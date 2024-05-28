Event participants perform the 21-gun salute at the Sunset Hill Cemetery Memorial Day service in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day serves as a chance to pause, reflect, and honor the women and men who gave it all while defending our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8439035
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JS667-1282
|Resolution:
|3950x2631
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT