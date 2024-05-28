Team Moody honors fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day provides a solemn opportunity to remember our troops and reflect upon their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

