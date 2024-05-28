Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 5 of 7]

    Team Moody honors fallen heroes

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day provides a solemn opportunity to remember our troops and reflect upon their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8439034
    VIRIN: 240527-F-JS667-1267
    Resolution: 3840x2558
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes
    Team Moody honors fallen heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Memorial Day
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT