Team Moody honors fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. American Legion Post 13 holds an annual Memorial Day service to commemorate those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

