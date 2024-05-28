U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. American Legion Post 13 holds an annual Memorial Day service to commemorate those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8439033
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JS667-1235
|Resolution:
|4341x2891
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT