Flowers rest on a gravestone at Sunset Hill Cemetery during a Memorial Day service in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8439031
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JS667-1153
|Resolution:
|3595x2568
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT