Flowers rest on a gravestone at Sunset Hill Cemetery during a Memorial Day service in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8439031 VIRIN: 240527-F-JS667-1153 Resolution: 3595x2568 Size: 3.99 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.