A U.S. veteran attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta, Georgia, May 27, 2024. The participants honored fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives defending our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8439030
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JS667-1124
|Resolution:
|4327x2882
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody honors fallen heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
