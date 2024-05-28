A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Aviano Air Base’s 510th Fighter Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base's 92nd Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 22, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 07:24 Photo ID: 8439022 VIRIN: 240522-F-FM551-3335 Resolution: 3876x5826 Size: 11.7 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 refuels F-16s in U.S. Central Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.