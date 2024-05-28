KC-135 refuels F-16s in U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Aviano Air Base’s 510th Fighter Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base's 92nd Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 22, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 07:24
|Photo ID:
|8439022
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-FM551-3335
|Resolution:
|3876x5826
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
