    From Humble Beginnings to High Altitudes: The Inspiring Story of SMSgt Arcibal [Image 2 of 2]

    From Humble Beginnings to High Altitudes: The Inspiring Story of SMSgt Arcibal

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Arcibal, 6th Operations Group career enlisted manger, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8438962
    VIRIN: 240521-F-CC148-4023
    Resolution: 6192x3870
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, From Humble Beginnings to High Altitudes: The Inspiring Story of SMSgt Arcibal [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    filipino
    Airman Magazine
    aviation
    boom operator
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

