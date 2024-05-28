U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Arcibal, 6th Operations Group career enlisted manger, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 06:11 Photo ID: 8438961 VIRIN: 240521-F-CC148-4024 Resolution: 5863x3664 Size: 5.96 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Humble Beginnings to High Altitudes: The Inspiring Story of SMSgt Arcibal [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.