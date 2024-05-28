A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, installs the A/M135 cargo roller handling system in a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Explode into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Explode into Theater readiness events enhance the Air Mobility Command’s ability to sense and seize opportunities to deploy, sustain and maneuver the Joint Force in a contested, degraded, or denied information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8438945 VIRIN: 240529-F-CC148-2003 Resolution: 7892x4933 Size: 41.41 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.