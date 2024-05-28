Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater [Image 14 of 21]

    Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing navigate through a personnel deployment function line during exercise Explode into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Explode into Theater readiness events enhance the Air Mobility Command’s ability to prepare, posture and present ready forces for employment to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8438940
    VIRIN: 240529-F-CC148-2010
    Resolution: 7941x4963
    Size: 28.36 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    rapid global mobility
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Explode into Theater
    EXPLODEO 2024

