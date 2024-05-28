Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jace Waters, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation officer in charge, directs cargo movement during exercise Explode into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

