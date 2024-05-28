Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater

Airmen from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspect cargo during exercise Explode into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Explode into Theater readiness events allow forces to develop Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) and capabilities to sense and seize opportunities throughout the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024
Location: TAMPA, FL, US