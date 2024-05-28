Deploy, Sustain, Win: Enhancing AMC Capabilities through Exercise Explode into Theater

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Grosselin, an executive officer assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Explode into Theater (EXPLODEO) 2024 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Explode into Theater readiness events enhance the Air Mobility Command’s ability to sense and seize opportunities to deploy, sustain and maneuver the Joint Force in a contested, degraded, or denied information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024
Location: TAMPA, FL, US