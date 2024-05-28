Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits DESRON 7 [Image 10 of 10]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits DESRON 7

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (May 22, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, poses for a group photo with Capt. Sean Lewis, commodore, and Sailors assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, in Singapore May 22, 2024. This was Koehler’s first visit to the unit since assuming command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in April. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8438871
    VIRIN: 240522-N-PF515-1020
    Resolution: 5633x3755
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits DESRON 7 [Image 10 of 10], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    DESRON 7
    Destroyer Squadron Seven

