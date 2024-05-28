SINGAPORE (May 22, 2024) – Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, meets with Sailors assigned to Destroyer Squadron Seven (DESRON 7), in Singapore May 22, 2024. This was Koehler’s first visit to the unit since assuming command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in April. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 04:27 Photo ID: 8438869 VIRIN: 240522-N-PF515-1016 Resolution: 5362x3575 Size: 10.38 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits DESRON 7 [Image 10 of 10], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.