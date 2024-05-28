Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New INDOPACOM commander completes first visit to Japan [Image 3 of 9]

    New INDOPACOM commander completes first visit to Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, left, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander, gives a plaque to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force General Yoshihide Yoshida, JGSDF chief of staff, after eating lunch together in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2024. Paparo visited the Japanese prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, and other Government of Japan officials as part of his first visit to the country since becoming commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PACAF
    Japan
    United States Forces Japan
    USINDOPACOM

