New INDOPACOM commander completes first visit to Japan

Adm. Samuel Paparo, left, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander, gives a plaque to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force General Yoshihide Yoshida, JGSDF chief of staff, after eating lunch together in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2024. Paparo visited the Japanese prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, and other Government of Japan officials as part of his first visit to the country since becoming commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

