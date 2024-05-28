Tiger Strike Malaysia opening ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron Five, presents a gift to Malaysian Army Col. Mohd Azral Manan following the opening ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

