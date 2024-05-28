Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike Malaysia opening ceremony [Image 15 of 16]

    Tiger Strike Malaysia opening ceremony

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8438715
    VIRIN: 240529-N-ME861-1439
    Resolution: 4937x3291
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KUANTAN, MY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike Malaysia opening ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Malaysia
    USN
    Partnership
    Training
    Tiger Strike 24

