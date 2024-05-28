Tiger Strike Malaysia opening ceremony

Col. Sean P. Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) in Kuantan, Malaysia, May 29, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

