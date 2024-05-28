Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer pilots assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, unload their baggage at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 28, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:48
    Photo ID: 8438679
    VIRIN: 240527-F-HX125-1044
    Resolution: 4680x7020
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT