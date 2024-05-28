Crew chiefs assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, await a B-1B Lancer pilot to deboard at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 28, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8438678
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-HX125-1050
|Resolution:
|5203x7804
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS
