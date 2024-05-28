37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

Crew chiefs assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, await a B-1B Lancer pilot to deboard at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 28, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

