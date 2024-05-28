37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

Crew chiefs assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, attach a tow bar to a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 28, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU