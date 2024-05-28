A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, taxis on the flight line after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 28, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8438675
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-HX125-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
