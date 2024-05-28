Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 7 of 7]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, begins its takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8438671
    VIRIN: 240526-F-HX125-1115
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

