U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nevin Konopka, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, awaits the taxi of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:38 Photo ID: 8438669 VIRIN: 240526-F-HX125-1060 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.97 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.