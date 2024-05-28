37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, taxi on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

