U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nevin Konopka, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, watches a B-1B Lancer taxi at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 27, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:38 Photo ID: 8438666 VIRIN: 240526-F-HX125-1082 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.61 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.