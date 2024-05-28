U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Eaton, Sgt. Samuel Berkheimer, Sgt. Matthew Sampson and Capt. Daniel Murphy, all with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pose for a photo after an intramural pistol competition at Camp Hansen Pistol Range, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8438630 VIRIN: 240524-M-XI993-2021 Resolution: 5428x3619 Size: 2.42 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.