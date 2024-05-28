Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21]

    Pistol Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Eaton, Sgt. Samuel Berkheimer, Sgt. Matthew Sampson and Capt. Daniel Murphy, all with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, pose for a photo after an intramural pistol competition at Camp Hansen Pistol Range, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8438630
    VIRIN: 240524-M-XI993-2021
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition
    Pistol Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    MarineCorps
    Lethality
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    FirstIslandChain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT