U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Sampson, a fires support system operator with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, fires an M18 service pistol during an intramural pistol competition at Camp Hansen Pistol Range, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Sampson is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

