U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Richard Russell III, a marksmanship chief instructor, supervises an intramural pistol competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Russell is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

